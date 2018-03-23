Missing 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen at adult day care

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia in Hopewell.

Police said workers at an adult day center in the 400 block of E. Broadway last saw Gwendolyn Gerlach on Thursday.

“It is believed that she is not in possession of her prescribed medications,” officials said in a news release.

Officials said Gerlach is known to frequent the cities of Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell.

While officers said they do not suspect foul play, they are urging folks to be on the lookout for Gerlach so they can “bring her home safely.”

Gerlach is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.

