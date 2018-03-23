Deputies need help identifying pickup truck used in illegal dumping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Dinwiddie officials said that illegal tire dumping has become a big problem in county. Despite VDOT removing more than two dozen tires earlier this year, many can still be spotted.

Brian Murphy drives down Halligan Road almost every day and is concerned about what he's seeing more frequently now.

“People dumping like this, come on, take care of our trash, we all have to live here,” Murphy said. "I've seen this set right here for maybe going on two weeks now.”

Like these four tires showed up in a ditch line on Halligan Road, near where it intersects with Baugh Road.

Only this time Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Deputies said a concerned citizen realized what was happening and snapped a shot of the pickup and trailer as the alleged dumper got in and took off.

The photo shows a four-wheel drive Ford pickup truck with stickers in the back window and pulling a small trailer.

"The trailer came back registered to a church in the City of Richmond,” said Major William Knott with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office. "We reached out to the church to try to find out what the deal was with the trailer, we were told they had given the trailer away some years ago.”

One reason behind the illegal dumping is money.

"Well they're trying to get by with not paying the fees, disposal fees," said Lee Coleman, President of the Over The Hill Hunt Club.

Coleman said during hunting season, many hunt clubs find illegally dumped tires and often they clean up the mess.

Frederick Porter said every couple of months he'll spot illegally dumped tires on the side of the road.

"Well it makes the county and makes every place look terrible and it's a breeding ground for mosquitoes and everything else,” Porter said.

On Branches Road, more than a dozen tires were spotted recently, on both sides of the road.

Sheriff's Deputies ask if you recognize the pickup truck to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.