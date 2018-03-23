Inmate charged with murder after body found in Chesterfield car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County Grand Jury indicted a Richmond man on a first-degree murder charge in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Chazaray D. Moseley.

Christopher W. Bryant, 26, of Richmond, was served with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon indictments while in Riverside Regional Jail where he has been incarcerated since November, according to online jail records.

Moseley's body was found October 27, 2017, in a car parked on Old Zion Hill Road in Chesterfield after police were called to investigate the "improperly parked vehicle."

"The responding officer checked the vehicle’s registration, and determined that the vehicle’s owner lived nearby," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The officer responded to that residence and asked its occupants to move the vehicle. When the occupants responded to move the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m., they discovered Moseley, 28, in the vehicle and called police."

The investigation determined Moseley was fatally shot.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

