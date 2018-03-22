Threatening phone call to Meadowbrook High deemed not credible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police responded to Meadowbrook High School Thursday morning after the Chesterfield school received a threatening phone call.

In a letter to families, Meadowbrook High administration confirmed the incident.

“As a result, our students were secured in their classrooms briefly while police and school administration investigate,” wrote Principal Joi Lowery.

After a thorough search of the building, police deemed there was no credible threat to the school.

Although the threat was deemed not credible, Chesterfield Police are still investigating the source of the threat and identify of the caller, according to school officials.

“I appreciate our students' willingness to follow directions this morning, and hope that you will take time tonight to share my appreciation for them as well, the letter continued. “Thank you for continuing to support our work and entrusting your children's safety to us. It is a responsibility we do not take lightly.”

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.