Missing Fredericksburg woman last seen by family 2-plus years ago

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old missing woman from Fredericksburg that has been missing for more than two years.

Police said Sonya Williams was last seen by her family members in January of 2016.

Williams is described as a black female with a light complexion and freckles, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Williams or have information that could help investigators, call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540–373–3122.

