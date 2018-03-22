Scrumptious & Savory…. Enjoy The Southern Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va – Chris Ray from Center of the Universe Brewing Company shared a preview of the first inaugural Southern Food Festival. There will be five food vendors there including Wendy Yohman from Jake’s Place who walked us through the process of simmering her Brunswick stew that can be enjoyed at the event that happens Saturday, March 24th from 1 to 8pm at Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland.

Jake’s Place Brunswick Stew Recipe

Ingredients:

1 (4 lb.) baking chicken cut into pieces

Water or chicken broth/stock

4 lbs. ground pork

2 cups chopped onions, divided

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped and divided

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp dried thyme

1tbsp cayenne pepper

Coarse salt and balck pepper

1 (10 oz) package frozen lima beans (optional)

36 ounces tomato juice or 1 (38-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, chopped

4 oz tomato catsup

3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 tsp Tabasco sauce or to taste

1 cup red wine, preferably Rhone style

Instructions:

In a large pot over medium heat, simmer the chicken pieces in the water or chicken broth approximately 40 to 60 minutes or until very tender; remove from heat and let cool.

Once chicken is cool, de-bone and finely chop the meat and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the ground pork until 1/2 done. Add 1 cup chopped onions, garlic, chili powder, thyme, cayenne pepper, and a generous sprinkling of salt and black pepper. Continue to cook until the meat is well browned, stirring every few minutes to break up any lumps. Add the finely chopped chicken and stir to combine.

Add the lima beans, tomato juice or chopped tomatoes, catsup, corn kernels, Tabasco Sauce, and red wine; let simmer for 90 minutes. Add the remaining 1 cup of chopped onions and remaining chopped garlic; let simmer for another 30 minutes. Tasted for salt (adjust if needed).

Remove off the fat and discard before serving.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.