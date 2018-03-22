Police investigating double shooting in Richmond’s East End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Richmond’s East End.

Police said around 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3100 block of Q Street in the Church Hill North neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

CBS 6 has a crew on the scene.

