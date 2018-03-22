Suspect wanted for stealing wallet, trying to use stolen bank card in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a wallet and trying to use a stolen credit card in Chesterfield County earlier this week.
Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the man pictured in a surveillance photo stole a wallet from a customer at Kroger around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 18.
Story said that suspect then tried to use a stolen bank card at the WAWA gas station near Chippenham Parkway.
If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 Anyone or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
