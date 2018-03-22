Hopewell armed robber with ‘half-sun’ tattoo sentenced to 30 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The man whose forehead tattoo helped victims and investigators confirm his identity was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for possessing a firearm during two convenience store robberies.

According to court documents, Vince Nicholas, 24, of Petersburg, committed six robberies over a three-month span in late 2016.

Nicholas entered a 7-Eleven in Hopewell and robbed two store clerks for cash and products, in December.

During the robbery, the clerks noticed Nicholas had a distinct tattoo in the middle of his forehead. The clerks later described it as a “half-sun” shape.

Law enforcement later arrested Nicholas at his home, after they received an anonymous tip alleging that he conducted the robberies.

Nicholas admitted to the 7-Eleven robbery in Hopewell as well as five additional robberies where he can be identified by victims and/or on camera by his clothing and/or distinctive forehead tattoo.

During each robbery, Nicholas possessed and brandished the firearm toward store employees demanding money and, on at least one occasion, threatening the victims’ life.