Henrico Police searching for missing/runaway 13-year-old boy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing/runaway teen.

Markus Brown, 13, was last seen around 9:17 p.m. Thursday when he left his residence in the 5700 block of Trafalgar Park Drive in western Henrico County.

Brown is described as a light skinned African American male with braces. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo hoodie, black adidas jogging pants and colorful Jordan shoes.

Police are concerned about the falling temperatures outside and would like to locate Brown as soon as a possible.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!