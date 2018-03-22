× Drunk teens with gun crash stolen car in Henrico, investigators say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and face numerous charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit out of Hanover County and into Henrico County.

The situation started Thursday morning when Hanover Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road, near Sandy Lane, when someone reported witnessing a vehicle vandalism in progress.

“While deputies were responding to the call, they were advised that the suspects had brandished a firearm and left the scene in a tan colored sedan,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Shortly after, a deputy observed a vehicle matching that description in the area of the initial call. The deputy was able to confirm this was the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.”

But the driver of the car did not stop, and a police pursuit began, deputies said.

“The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway into a median on Mountain Road in Henrico County,” the Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The driver, [18-year-old] Gary Germain, Jr., and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody without further incident. Furthermore, during the pursuit, it was discovered the vehicle was stolen.”

Germain was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving Under the Influence, Driving while suspended, and Brandishing a Firearm.

The passenger, whose name was not released do to his age, was charged with Felony Vandalism, Underage Possession of Alcohol, Drunk in Public, and Obstruction of Justice.

