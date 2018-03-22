Precious video shows dog pulling boy on sled in the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- People around Central Virginia took advantage of their snow day Wednesday, including one boy and his dog.

Video shows the two-year-old Golden Retriever "Marcus" from Midlothian pulling Noah on a sled up a hill.

"Thank you for pulling me up the hill," Noah can be heard saying.

At one point, Marcus gets a little tired, but he quickly starts pulling Noah again.

“Marcus'” owner said he loves the snow and he loves helping Noah have a good time.

"How did he know to do that?" CBS 6 anchor Candace Burns asks.

CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg responds with her theory.

"Look at him go! Once he got going, it's probably just like a chew toy," Bragg said.

"It looks like something 'Walter' might do to your kiddos," Bragg tells CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel.

Daniel replies that 'Walter,' a frequent fixture in the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center, hates when he and his wife go sledding.

"I guess it freaks him out. [It's] something he never sees," Daniel explains.