Stafford woman missing since Tuesday night may be wearing black boots

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 31-year-old woman missing since Tuesday night in Stafford County.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted Thursday on Facebook that Ashley Gilmore is considered endangered.

Officials said Gilmore was last seen in the area of Wind Ridge Drive at 11 p.m. on March 20.

Gilmore is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has long red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black Adidas workout pants and black boots, according to deputies.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

