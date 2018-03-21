What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Greenwise chicken sausage frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for making a Greenwise chicken sausage, potato leek and herb frittata with roasted tomato relish.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}