What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Greenwise chicken sausage frittata

Posted 12:06 pm, March 21, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for making a Greenwise chicken sausage, potato leek and herb frittata with roasted tomato relish.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}