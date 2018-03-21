VDOT cautioning motorists of icy spots during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists of icy spots on roadways during the commute Thursday morning.

“Damp roads from earlier precipitation combined with dropping road surface temperatures could cause icy spots early Thursday morning,” said a VDOT spokesperson.

Officials say there is also a good chance moisture on the roadway could freeze into black ice.

VDOT says they will have crews on standby overnight to monitor and patrol the roads as temperatures drop into the early morning hours.

“If needed, crews will treat roads with salt and sand to help melt icy patches and provide drivers with extra traction,” said the spokesperson.

VDOT is also reminding motorists increase following distance between vehicles and to use caution on bridges and overpasses.

Here are some additional tips from VDOT:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Use caution, particularly on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.