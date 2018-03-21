RICHMOND, Va. — As snow falls on Central Virginia, we’d love to see how you and your family are spending this snow day. Upload your snow-day photos into the gallery below. We may show your pictures on TV.
See your snow pictures on CBS 6
-
VDOT explains why some roads remain icy days after snowfall
-
Snow will accumulate overnight, cover untreated roads
-
Rescuers use bare hands to dig man out in California avalanche
-
Here’s how the snow days have changed your school calendars
-
Rescuers use bare hands to dig man out of California avalanche
-
-
Football team shovels sidewalks for senior citizens
-
SnOBX 2018: Pictures of Outer Banks transformed by snow
-
Snow expected to bring light accumulations Tuesday
-
What makes lake-effect snow happen?
-
What volunteers do for animals shivering in the cold will tug at your ❤️
-
-
Chesterfield woman wants USPS held accountable after truck damaged
-
Richmond to see mix of wet snow, sleet, and rain
-
Proposed law slaps $100 fine on drivers who don’t clear snow off cars