Richmond under Winter Weather Advisory

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Richmond Metro area and much of central Virginia, with the Northern Neck now covered by a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow showers continue to move across Central Virginia.

Wet snow will continue through Noon, tapering by mid afternoon to a few snow showers.

One to three inches of wet snow is likely in metro-Richmond, with higher totals north and west.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday morning, resulting in slick travel during the early commute.

Highs in the upper 40s will take care of most of the issues on main and secondary roads.

We’ll have quiet but cool weather Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and then we’ll gear up for potentially more snow with another system on Sunday.

Snowfall totals with this second storm could be bigger than what we get on Wednesday, but there’s still plenty of time to work on the details.

We’ll continue to update you as the current system unfolds, and also on how the newest data looks for the Sunday storm.