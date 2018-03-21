Richmond police searching for missing 2-year-old and her father

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing two-year-old girl and her father.

Te’Myah Plummer was last seen by Richmond-based family members in August 2017.

Detectives do not believe Te’Myah and her father, Travis L. Plummer, 37, are in danger. But they confirm that they are both missing.

“We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te’Myah Plummer, probably a family member,” said Major Crimes Sergeant Frank Scarpa. “We need to confirm that she is safe.”

Te’Myah is described as a two-year-old black female with a light complexion. Travis Plummer is described as a black male, 5’8 tall, with a medium complexion, weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Police say the pair may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, N.C. area or, perhaps, Jersey City, N.J.

Anyone who could share information as to their whereabouts is asked to Major Crimes Sergeant F. Scarpa at 804-646-6772.