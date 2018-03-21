Richmond French Film Festival & Virginia Horse Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --26th Annual French Film Festival co-sponsors Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond, a delegation of more than forty directors, actors, cinematographers, and artist-technicians will make Richmond their home March 22 – 25 to present their newest films to a Richmond audience.

Films will be screened at the Byrd Theatre in Cary Town. All films will have English subtitles and question & answer sessions with the creators. The official reception is Saturday, March 24, 7:30pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. For more information on the French Film festival click here. on Facebook.

Virginia Horse Festival celebrates “Big Red,” with a special birthday Secretariat's celebration March 23-25 at The Meadow Event Park. New this year is a Triple Crown Tribute reception and program. Guests can commemorate the 45th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown, in which he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. Special guests include author, Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the late Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner; sports journalist Steve Haskin; and former Meadow Stable grooms.

The festival will host clinics, demonstrations and seminars representing every aspect of Virginia's horse industry. There will be guided tours of Meadow Hall with its Meadow Champion Galleries, Triple Crown Room and the Chenery Collection of rare Meadow Stable memorabilia. Tours are $5 at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, March 23; at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday; and at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All Secretariat events require Virginia Horse Festival general admission. Children 12 and under are FREE with a paid adult admission. The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Va., is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia. For more information click here.