LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather arrives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The snow is falling and much of Central Virginia is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Wet snow will continue through Noon, tapering by mid afternoon to a few snow showers. One to three inches of wet snow is likely in the Richmond area, with higher totals north and west. Scroll down for live winter weather updates.
Kids that play in the snow today will need @GORETEXna if they've got it. It's a wet mess out there. #rvawx @cbs6
— Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) March 21, 2018
UPDATE: It’s still snowing in @Maymont neighborhood, and I’m still out of shape #snowday #RVA #springhuh @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/K6HxKipJWa
— Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 21, 2018
A beautiful view out in #Powhatan. Roads for the most part of OK – but some spots may be slick! @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/h4xBPI1j3W
— Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 21, 2018
TAKE IT SLOW: Kristen Luehrs is tracking several accidents this morning as snow falls around Richmond. This report was from about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
8:03 AM: temp has dropped to 32 or below across much of RVA area. Roads will quickly become snow covered. #rvawx @CBS6
— Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) March 21, 2018
Good morning #RVA. The day shift is on deck & monitoring the city. The morning commute will be slushy/icy especially around bridges. Drive at a safe speed, keep your distance, eyes on the road, hands on the wheel NO TXTs! @RichmondReady pic.twitter.com/Nvr1fydrsa
— Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) March 21, 2018
Let's clear the entire car today. We can do it, we really can. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Lf4kgMCtq3
— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 21, 2018
We are extending coverage of the snow on @CBS6 through the beginning of Virginia This Morning at 10 AM. #rvawx
— Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) March 21, 2018
7:39 AM: snowfall rate in the West End just quickly increased. Big flakes. Grasses white. Roads still wet. Temp: 33 @CBS6
— Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) March 21, 2018
We’re still on. #extendedwxcoverage @CBS6 #RVA pic.twitter.com/XLrF4QXKhC
— Reba Hollingsworth (@RebaCBS6) March 21, 2018
Richmond Public Schools now closed Wednesday, March 21. Open app for full list. Updated list –> https://t.co/HmF7InYT3w #RVA pic.twitter.com/s85IhZstAL
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 21, 2018
UPDATES: Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover schools are now CLOSED today – Wednesday, March 21. pic.twitter.com/dwKgytGFDb
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 21, 2018
@CBS6 will continue with winter weather coverage into the 7:00AM hour. You can get the latest weather, traffic and closings on air and online.
— Robert Hughes (@rhughes_cbs6) March 21, 2018
#snow near @Maymont on my way to the gym this AM. Street covered, but not deep. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/39fmnT8WBt
— Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 21, 2018
Plan ahead this morning before heading out. Allow yourself extra travel time and give our crews space to treat roads. https://t.co/ckl1441nuS #RVAwx #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/PoX6qjboCz
— VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) March 21, 2018