Austin bombing suspect dead
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here

LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather arrives in Richmond

Posted 7:45 am, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10AM, March 21, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — The snow is falling and much of Central Virginia is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Wet snow will continue through Noon, tapering by mid afternoon to a few snow showers. One to three inches of wet snow is likely in the Richmond area, with higher totals north and west. Scroll down for live winter weather updates.

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:36 am
Scott Wise March 21, 20188:33 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:25 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:10 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:07 am

TAKE IT SLOW: Kristen Luehrs is tracking several accidents this morning as snow falls around Richmond. This report was from about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:05 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:01 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:00 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20188:00 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:48 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:48 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:47 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:47 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:47 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:47 am

Scott Wise March 21, 20187:47 am