Henrico man charged in hit-and-run crash that left victim injured

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico man has been charged with felony hit-and-run after a two-vehicle crash left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police say 29-year-old Andre W. Howard was arrested Wednesday, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force. Crime Insider sources say Howard was found inside of a closet inside a home.

The hit-and-run incident happened at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Friday, March 16 in Richmond’s East End.

“Howard was operating a vehicle traveling southbound on North 23rd Street when it collided with a vehicle in the intersection of W Street,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “The driver of the other vehicle is still suffering injuries that are considered life threatening.”

