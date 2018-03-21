Man arrested in Short Pump for Twin Hickory shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond man was arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting in western Henrico's Twin Hickory neighborhood.

"Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 800 block of Alden Park Drive for a shooting," a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the 7:10 p.m. shooting. "Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what was considered a life-threatening injury."

Shortly after the shooting, police saw a vehicle suspected of being involved.

Police stopped the car at the intersection of West Broad Street and Pump Road in Short Pump. Dae’shaun Lamont Satterwhite, 21, was later arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting from an occupied vehicle.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two construction workers, investigators told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett. Crime Insider sources told Burkett the injured man was shot in the neck.

The victim shooting victim was taken to the hospital. Satterwhite was booked in Henrico Jail.

This is a developing story.