Church Hill Irish festival & Virginia Horse Festival

RICHMOND, Va. –Church Hill Irish Festival March 24th and 25th

10 am – 7 pm at 25th & E. Broad Street in Church Hill. Three stages of entertainment, family fun, including children’s games, face painting, and Irish-themed crafts. Over thirty Irish vendors will be in attendance! Food and refreshments will also be available. Enjoy wonderful “Irish Surprise” (corned beef, cabbage & mashed potatoes) prepared by the Ladies of St. Patrick’s, “Fish and Chips” and other favorites provided by Rare Olde Times Irish Pub, Rosie Connolly’s and many more. Proceeds also benefit the historic preservation of St. Patrick’s Church, a “little church with a big heart” built in the 1850’s by Irish Immigrants to Richmond, and its outreach programs. A $5.00 donation will be collected at the gate. Proceeds also benefit the St. Baldrick’s Society and their fight against childhood cancer, the Church Hill Association, the Church Hill Crime Watch, Richmond Hill, Child Saver’s Clinic of Richmond, St. John’s Church, the St. Peter’s Meals Program, St. Francis Home, Stone’s Circle of Friends and many other neighborhood causes. Park for free at 16th and Broad Streets and ride the free shuttle to the festival. For details click here.

Virginia Horse Festival March 23-25

Celebrate “Big Red,” with a special birthday Secretariat’s celebration at The Meadow Event Park. New this year is a Triple Crown Tribute reception and program. Guests can commemorate the 45th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown, in which he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. Special guests include author, Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the late Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner, sports journalist Steve Haskin, and former Meadow Stable grooms. The festival will host clinics, demonstrations, and seminars representing every aspect of Virginia’s horse industry. There will be guided tours of Meadow Hall with its Meadow Champion Galleries, Triple Crown Room and the Chenery Collection of rare Meadow Stable memorabilia. Tours are $5 at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, March 23; at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday; and at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All Secretariat events require Virginia Horse Festival general admission. Children 12 and under are FREE with a paid adult admission. The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Va., is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia. For more information click here. The festival will host clinics, demonstrations, and seminars representing every aspect of Virginia’s horse industry.