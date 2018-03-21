× Chez Max sold to new owner

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pillar of the local dining scene is saying “au revoir” to a longtime restaurant she helped build with her late husband.

Annie Lecomte recently sold Chez Max at 10622 Patterson Ave. to Brian Moore, a first-time restaurateur who previously had been the French eatery’s wine distributor.

The deal closed March 12 for an undisclosed amount, according to Michael Metzger, a broker with Murphy Business Sales, which worked the deal.

Lecomte and her late husband Alain opened Chez Max – named for their son Maxime – in the Canterbury Shopping Center in 2004.

After Alain, an award-winning chef, lost his lengthy battle with cancer in 2010, Lecomte continued on as the sole owner.

Metzger said she placed the restaurant up for sale about a year ago seeking a personal change of pace.

