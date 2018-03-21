Man, woman charged with attempted murder for shooting outside Richmond restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henrico man and Mechanicsville woman were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a Tuesday night shooting in Richmond.

A Richmond Police Officer first spotted a group of people fighting, at about 9:15 p.m., outside Good Tymes Restaurant and Wine Bar along the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

"The officer learned a female had been struck by gunfire and had already left the scene in a personal vehicle," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "During the incident another female was shot at, but not struck. Moments later a local hospital reported a female who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound had arrived from Chamberlayne Avenue via a personal vehicle."

Police investigated the shooting and arrested Jermon D. Brooks, 39, of Henrico, and Janice C. Bailey, 48, of Mechanicsville.

Crime Insider sources indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between two women outside the restaurant which was hosting an after-work party, featuring DJ Kool. The party was scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.