Missing Henrico man considered endangered may be driving Nissan Sentra

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a 41-year-old missing man considered endangered in Henrico County.

Henrico Police described Calvin Darnell Wills Jr. as a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said Wills may be driving grey 2006 Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags VTJ-3579.

Officers said he may be in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wills is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!