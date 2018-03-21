Missing Henrico man considered endangered may be driving Nissan Sentra

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a 41-year-old missing man considered endangered in Henrico County.
Henrico Police described Calvin Darnell Wills Jr. as a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Police said Wills may be driving grey 2006 Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags VTJ-3579.
Officers said he may be in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wills is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
38.294385 -77.469084