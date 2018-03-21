× Argument leads to shooting at DJ Kool’s birthday party in Richmond: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting outside DJ Kool’s birthday party at a Richmond restaurant Tuesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say the shooting happened outside of the Good Tymes Restaurant and Wine Bar in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Ave.

DJ Kool is a DJ/rapper best known for his hit single “Let Me Clear My Throat.” He was celebrating his 60th birthday at the restaurant.

Crime Insider sources say two women got into an argument outside the restaurant. The argument escalated to a shooting, where one woman was shot.

The victim drove herself to VCU Medical Center, according to those sources. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Sources say a woman has been detained in the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.