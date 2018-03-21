All-new action virtual reality ride coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica Noll went behind the scenes for a preview of the latest ride coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg. 'Battle for Eire' is an innovative virtual reality ride scheduled to open Spring 2018.

Busch Gardens is currently offering special limited time membership rates. Plans start at just $10 per month and includes access to both parks, Christmas Town and all other events. This offer ends March 31. Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens March 24

Visit, http://www.buschgardens.com/va for dates and times.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}