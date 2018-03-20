Student confesses to hoax call that prompted Huguenot High lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A student has confessed to the hoax call that prompted a lockdown at Huguenot High School Monday, Richmond Public Schools confirm.

Monday morning, Richmond Police received a call that someone within Huguenot High School was being threatened by someone with a weapon. Richmond Police notified Richmond Public Schools and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Richmond Police and RPS Safety & Security responded to the school to investigate the threat.

After a thorough search of the building and a lockdown for several hours, there was no weapon found and the all-clear was given.

Richmond Public Schools have not released what disciplinary action the student will face. They previously said appropriate disciplinary action would be taken pending the outcome of their investigation.

“We also encourage parents to take this opportunity to talk with their children about the serious consequences associated with making prank threats,” said RPS spokesperson Kenita Bowers. “Student safety is our top priority and we appreciate the partnership with RPD and our Safety & Security team.”

During the lockdown Monday, parents lining up outside the school, hoping for answers from school leaders and police. Many parents complained that they heard about the incident through social media and said they did not hear from the school.

Bowers said per standard practice, the school system sends out a communication to parents regarding school lockdowns once the all-clear is given by safety officials.

“We understand the concerns from parents and assure them that we will always communicate with them as quickly as possible,” said Bowers.