Police ID woman killed in I-64 crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified the Palmyra woman killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Monday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at eastbound I-64 at the 141-mile marker in Louisa County.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2013 Acura driven by Danielle Francesca Johnson, 27, of Palmyra, Va., was traveling eastbound Interstate 64 running off road left up an embankment and striking a tree,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

State Police says speed and alcohol are being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.