Petersburg man charged with attempted capital murder for trying to run over officer

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A Petersburg man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer after police say he tried to run over a Colonial Heights Police Officer with a moving vehicle.

Police said the incident occurred on March 20, at 12:30 a.m. That’s when police say a Colonial Heights officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was impeding traffic on the Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, the officer identified narcotic paraphernalia in the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as 25-year-old Rodriguez J. Jefferson, to step out.

“The driver refused, put his vehicle in reverse and struck a police patrol car that was positioned behind him. The driver then drove towards one of the officers, who was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck,” said a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson.

Police say Jefferson led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended after a short foot pursuit in Petersburg, where Jefferson was taken into custody.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Jefferson, of the 1900 block of Bedford, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, felony eluding, felony hit and run, and impeding traffic.

The Petersburg man is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending his next court date on May 30, in Colonial Heights General District Court.