Pamunkey Tribe looking to bring $700 million casino to Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is looking into opening the first casino in Virginia.

The tribe's council has approved a plan to build a $700 million casino and are currently searching for land in eastern Virginia to build it on, according to the Daily Press.

The casino would feature a performance venue, spa, and hotel.

The Pamunkey Tribe was recognized by the federal government in 2015 and was also granted the ability to pursue a gambling development, although the state currently has no casinos.

Chief Robert Gray says the casino would not be built on their reservation in King William County. So, land will have to be approved as former tribal territory by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

There is no firm timetable for a deal to be completed.

If approved, the tribe says the casino could create 4,000 full-time jobs in eastern Virginia.