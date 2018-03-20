No Bake Chocolate and Peanut Butter cake!

RICHMOND, Va – Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen put Jessica to work in the kitchen to mix up her decadent and delicious Peanut Butter Oreo No Bake Cake. You can see more of Leanne’s creations at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175​

Sweet Leanne’s Peanut Butter Oreo

No Bake Cake

INGREDIENTS:

MOUSE LAYERS

12 oz cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp milk

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

COOKIE LAYERS

1/2 cup milk

Two boxes peanut butter Oreos

CHOCOLATE WHIPPED CREAM

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS:

In a 9-inch springform pan line the sides with parchment paper.

Make the mousse:

Beat the cream cheese and sugar for together in a large mixer bowl until smooth.

Add the milk and beat until smooth.

Set cream cheese mixture aside.

Whip heavy whipping cream on high with a mixer until it begins to thicken. Add vanilla extract and powdered sugar and continue to whip on high until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold 1/3 of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until combined. Add the remaining whipped cream and fold mixtures together until well combined.

Take 2 cups out of mixture and set aside

Add the peanut butter to the bowl with the larger amount of mousse and fold to combine.

Add the cocoa to the smaller amount and fold to combine.

Pour the milk for the cookie layers into a small bowl.

Place a single layer of cookies into the bottom of the pan, dipping each into the milk before adding.

Top the cookies with half of the peanut butter mousse and spread into an even layer.

Add another layer of cookies on top of the peanut butter mixture.

Top the cookies with the chocolate mousse and spread into an even layer.

Repeat steps again

Refrigerate cake for 4-5 hours.

Remove cake from the pan.

To make whipped cream for topping, whip heavy whipping cream on high until it begins to thicken.

Add the vanilla, powdered sugar and cocoa powder and continue to whip on high until stiff peaks form.

Pipe the whipped cream around the top edge of the cake.

Then drizzle with chocolate sauce.