Argument between construction workers leads to far West End shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Henrico’s far West Head that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say at approximately 7:10 p.m. officers, along with Henrico fire, were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Alden Park Drive.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two construction workers while they were working on a home in the Alden Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

