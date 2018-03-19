Woman accused of driving drunk with child, assaulting Henrico officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was driving drunk with a child inside her vehicle and led police on a pursuit, before assaulting two officers.

Police said the incident started Sunday, March 18, when officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street for a dispute.

Aleah Maureen Santos, 30, was seen driving recklessly as she left the location, according to police.

Police say they attempted to stop Santos, but she refused, and a pursuit ensued.

Santos finally stopped at Williamsburg Road and Eanes Lane where she was arrested.

Officers discovered a juvenile was in the vehicle with the 30-year-old.

During the arrest process, police say Santos assaulted two officers. They were not injured.

Santos has been charged with driving under the influence, eluding, child endangerment, vandalism, and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.