RPD investigate possible threat inside Huguenot High

Posted 11:34 am, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:22PM, March 19, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over a dozen Richmond Police responded to Huguenot High School Monday morning, for a report a possible threat inside the school, police said.

Multiple parents reported online that the school was in Code Red for a report of a gun inside. One mother said she received a text from her daughter at 11:02 a.m. that officers were on scene.

Parents started lining up outside the school, hoping for answers, a police airplane circled the area.  Elkhardt Thompson Middle School was also on lock down,  a protocol typically followed by Richmond Public Schools when there is a nearby situation.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said that no threats were found, and no shots were fired.

Police are still investigating the source of the threat.

 