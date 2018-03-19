RPD investigate possible threat inside Huguenot High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over a dozen Richmond Police responded to Huguenot High School Monday morning, for a report a possible threat inside the school, police said.

Multiple parents reported online that the school was in Code Red for a report of a gun inside. One mother said she received a text from her daughter at 11:02 a.m. that officers were on scene.

Parents started lining up outside the school, hoping for answers, a police airplane circled the area. Elkhardt Thompson Middle School was also on lock down, a protocol typically followed by Richmond Public Schools when there is a nearby situation.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said that no threats were found, and no shots were fired.

Police are still investigating the source of the threat.