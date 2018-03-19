4 food events worth checking out this week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Wednesday, March 21

John Richmond, founder of the Human Trafficking Institute will be at Blue Bee Cider along with nine Virginia Women Cider makers. In addition to great food from Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass and Chairlift and cider, attendees will learn about the Institute’s work to prosecute and convict people who force others to work without pay in restaurants, hospitality venues, and related businesses.

Tickets are available here.

Engage

Saturday, March 24

Who did it? The bride or the groom? Have some old wedding gear in the closet? Pop it on for “Murder at the Mansion – ‘Til Death Do Us Part – All is fair in Love and Murder” Mystery dinner at Dover Hall. Find out if it really was with a candlestick in the Billards room while eating a four-course dinner by Chef Lee Hendrickson.

So much intrigue. Tickets are here.

Entertain

Tuesday, March 20

Want to be a better bartender? Want to be the life of the party while creating the perfect Old Fashioned? Learn the basics of bitters (spoiler alert: they make cocktails better!) and discover the huge variety of flavors we can use from barks to seeds, fruits and roots with Laura Baum from Laura’s Botanicals at The Broken Tulip from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Tickets include the class and one drink.

Connect

Wednesday, March 21

Network with Richmond Region Tourism at The Veil Brewing Co. Learn about the sweet things happening in RVA while drinking a local brew from the Veil, noshing on appetizer from Capital Ale House Richmond and Fest VA and chatting with your new best friend.

Purchase your ticket here.

