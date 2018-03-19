× Project for Progress Fundraiser & Time Travelers Open House

RICHMOND, Va. –5th annual Project for Progress, Thursday, March 22nd, 6-10pm

Join Africa Community Exchange (ACE), the DJ Williams Projekt and The Answer Brewpub (located at 6008 West Broad Street, Richmond) for an evening of entertainment, food, drinks, and silent auction. The event is in support of basic education for students and training for teachers at Ann Sandell Independent School, a community-based school in Liberia for underprivileged children. In 2007, a group of concerned former Liberian residents now living in the US decided to help support the Ann Sandell Independent School. Admission $20 per person in advance ($25 at door) includes live music, food, and drinks. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about ACE and make a donation click here or call 804-241-1294.

Time Travelers Open House – March 24 & 25

Free Admission to Historic Sites in Richmond in a Time Travelers open house, Discover the history of historic homes, museums, and other one-of-a-kind attractions. Nineteen of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend. Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites.

Participating locations include: Agecroft Hall & Gardens, The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, The John Marshall House, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Virginia Randolph Museum, Walkerton Tavern and Wilton House Museum. To download a Time Travelers Passport click here.