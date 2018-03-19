× School bus driver swerved before striking Prince George utility pole

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver in Prince George County swerved to avoid something in the road before the bus struck a utility pole Monday morning, according to Prince George County Fire and EMS.

It was not clear how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but some students complained of minor injuries that included bumps and bruises.

Those students were picked up at the crash site by their parents.

A back-up bus picked up the uninjured students and brought them to school.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. near Allen Road and Jefferson Park Road.

Details like the age of the students and the school they attend were still being collected.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

The crash remained under investigation.