Driver crashes while fleeing Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was taken into custody after crashing while fleeing from police in Chesterfield County.

The driver, who was wanted for grand larceny, crashed his vehicle near the area of Iron Bridge Road and Kingsland Road and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A Chesterfield Police officer involved in the crash was not hurt.

The crash closed westbound Iron Bridge Road, at Kingsland Road, Monday afternoon.

Charges were pending against the driver, police said.

