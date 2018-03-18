2 wrecks shut down I-95 south in Richmond near Bells Road

Man killed crossing Brook Road in Henrico
Posted 9:13 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41PM, March 18, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — State police are worked two separate crashes that closed I-95 south in Richmond near Bells Road Sunday night.

As of 9 p.m., VDOT reported that the wrecks shutdown all lanes of the interstate and the right shoulder.

However, traffic was managing to get by on the interstate’s left shoulder.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill said no one was injured.

