One suspect wanted in dual armed robberies in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. --- Chesterfield police are looking for one man accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint over the weekend.

Investigators say both incidents happened just after 2:00 am Sunday morning in the 13200 block of Kingston Avenue.

According to police the suspect walked into the Mapco Express and Subway Restaurant, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

We're told the man took cash and tobacco products before jumping into a waiting silver SUV and driving off.

No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect at a man standing approximately 5' 7", wearing a blue jacket with a hood, black pants with white stripe, dark shoes with white soles, dark gloves, a dark mask and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.