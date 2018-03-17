VCU students take part in town hall discussion on school shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Commonwealth University students gathered Friday evening to talk about gun violence in the U.S.

The town hall-style panel discussion was hosted by The Commonwealth Times, the school’s independent student newspaper.

Organizers said the discussion was an opportunity for students and faculty to talk about the root causes of mass shootings and possible solutions to stop them.

This panel was held just over a month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead.