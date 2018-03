Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of folks turned out for Shamrock the Block, the official kick off of the festival season in RVA, Saturday in Richmond.

The St. Patrick's Day celebration on Boulevard from Leigh Street to Broad Street took place from 12 - 6 p.m.

“This is the best holiday ever! Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” one attendee said.

