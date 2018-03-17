Shamrock the Block revelers react to UVA upset: ‘Play harder, smarter’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Revelers at the Shamrock the Block St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Richmond weighed in on No. 1 seed UVA's historic upset in NCAA history.

The team suffered a 74-54 loss against No. 16 seed UMBC during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte Friday night.

“They let me down. That was my pick for the bracket,” one man attending the event said before bowing his head and sighing.

Another attendee said she was stunned by the loss because the Cavaliers were "supposed to win the whole tournament.”

One man at the festival likened UMBC’s playing style in the game to SpaceX's success.

“They’re like shooting a rocket like SpaceX all up in UVA’s face. And then UVA’s just like, ‘No,’” he said. “And they’re like draining threes, like a spaceman will do.”

Another man offered words of wisdom for the Cavaliers.

“They lost without too much thought," he said. "You should’ve played harder, man. Next time, play harder and play smarter, man.”

If you missed Friday night’s game, here’s the eight minute version.