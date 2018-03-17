Troopers: Driver arrested after VDOT contractor hit, pinned on I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Troopers say a driver is facing a slew of charges after hitting and pinning a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor along I-85 south in Petersburg Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to I-85 south in Petersburg not far from the Dinwiddie County line just before 4:30 p.m.

Hill said 28-year-old Patrice S. West, of North Chesterfield, was driving southbound in the interstate's left lane when she veered off the highway and hit 31-year-old Donald C. Wesley of Chesapeake.

Wesley, a VDOT contractor working for DBI services, was repairing guardrails in the active work zone when he was hit, officials said.

"The impact pinned Wesley against guardrail post equipment," Hill said.

Wesley was transported by ambulance, but was then medflighted to Southside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said West was also transported to the hospital, but was released later that day.

"West was charged with Reckless Driving; Failure to Maintain Control, Driving while Suspended 9th Offense, and was arrested for a warrant out of Chesterfield for Failure to comply with a Court Order," Hill said.

Officials said West is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

VDOT officials released the following statement about the crash:

“We’re disappointed and saddened to learn of yet another crash involving a contract worker in an active work zone. We’re focused on the worker’s well-being and will work closely with law enforcement to determine the cause of this crash. Safety is now and will continue to be VDOT’s top priority.”

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Father killed working on I-95 in February

News of this crash comes after a VDOT contractor was struck and killed while working along I-95 in Prince George County on Feb. 3.

That is when 25-year-old Dustin Michael Warden, of Carson, Virginia, was struck while he was out of his vehicle setting up a shoulder closure.

Warden died at the scene, officials said.

Troopers said Samantha C. Hughes, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was traveling southbound when she "looked down and took her eyes off the road."

Hughes, who was not injured, was charged with reckless driving.

