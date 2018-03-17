Police: East End hit-and-run suspect left 4 injured at crash scene

RICHMOND, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in a Friday night hit-and-run crash in Richmond’s East End that left one man hospitalized and three others injured.

Richmond Police official said a 2015 Gold Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on North 23rd Street at a high rate of speed around 9:15 p.m. Friday when another vehicle was traveling east on W Street entered the intersection and was hit by the Camry.

Police said both vehicles stayed at the scene, but that the driver of the Camry, 29-year-old Andre W. Howard of Richmond, ran off and left three injured passengers in his vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, was the only occupant in that vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have seen Howard or have information about the crash, call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous. The P3 Times Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are

