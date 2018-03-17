Surveillance video shows armed robber at Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released surveillance video of an early morning armed robbery at a Chesterfield convenience store.

Lt. Edward M. Pierpont with Chesterfield Police said the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven store at 12120 Harrowgate Road just before 3:15 a.m.

That is when video shows a masked suspect walk into the store and brandish a gun.

“The suspect stole money and tobacco products belonging to the business and fled the area on foot,” Pierpont said.

Police said no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with white stripes, black shoes with white soles, black gloves and a black mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.