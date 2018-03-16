Weekend events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. –The 7th Annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run returns Saturday, March 17, 2018, in and around Westchester Commons Shopping Center, which is conveniently located off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. New this year – A 5K Race Course, a Kids 1K Fun Run Course, and a new Event Area, at The Village Green at Westchester Commons. Free admission to the festivities encourages spectators to stroll the event area, enjoying food, kids’ activities, music, and entertainment. The Bon Secours Health & Fitness Zone provides helpful tips and information, giveaways, samples and more. Meet our CBS 6 personality, Bill Fitzgerald, who will emcee the event! (Bill loves selfies, so ask him nicely!) Enjoy our special edition “Shamrock” cupcakes provided by The Ski Center! Look for their tent at the corner of Plaza Azteca! For more details click here.

9th Annual St. Paddy’s Palooza – Saturday, March 17th, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. At Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen, Virginia. The Innsbrook Pavilion will have the luck of the Irish with food, live music, a KidsZone with pony rides, face painting, a bouncy house, and a petting zoo. Enjoy authentic bagpipers followed by live bands, and craft beers or wine and enter the Hot Air Balloon Cave. St. Paddy’s Palooza benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a not-for-profit organization raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer. Participates will be Going BALD for the cause and shaving their heads. For more details click here.

Shamrock The Block, Saturday, March 17, 2018, for driving directions use 1200 North Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230. Shamrock The Block takes place on The Boulevard from Leigh Street (by Movieland Theater) to Broad Street from 12pm-6pm, live music, food, fun…..It’s free to attend, though food and drinks are not. There will be ATM’s on site and some vendors may accept credit cards. KIDS AREA with face-painting, bounces, games and more. Come early though, as some lines can get long. For details click here.