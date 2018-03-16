VDOT contractor hit on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Traffic was backed up for at least five miles after authorities said a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor was struck by a vehicle on I-85 south in Dinwiddie County Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to I-85 south of Squirrel Level Road exit just before 4:30 p.m.

“It has been confirmed that a VDOT contractor employed by DBI services was struck by a vehicle while working in an active work zone repairing guardrails on the left shoulder,” Hill said.

Hill said the victim has was medflighted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 p.m., VDOT officials said the interstate’s left lane was closed. At one point, traffic was backed up for five miles.

All lanes had reopened by 6 p.m. and the backup was clear.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash.

No additional details were available at last check and there has been no word on the circumstances that led to the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.